First 2025 Toyota Camry Rolls Off The Production Line

The ninth-generation Camry has finally rolled off the assembly line at Toyota's Kentucky-based production facility, carrying on a strong tradition of US-built Camrys, the first of which were manufactured in the late '80s. Available exclusively with a hybrid drivetrain, the newcomer is a vital part of Toyota's multi-pathway electrification strategy, which includes hybrids, PHEVs, and electric vehicles, and the fact that no pure-combustion option is offered for this important model heralds the new normal. Toyota Kentucky has assembled more than 11 million Camry models over the years, highlighting how popular the Japanese sedan is with American consumers. In 2023, the Camry was the eighth best-selling passenger vehicle in the United States. It wasn't the most popular sedan or Toyota, however, with the Model 3 and RAV4 filling those spots, respectively.



