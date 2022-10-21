First Crashed 2022 GMC Hummer EV Shows Up In Salvage Yard

Ever heard of the Infinite Monkey Theorem? The idea goes that in a room filled with an infinite number of monkeys banging away on typewriters, one will eventually hammer out the works of Shakespeare. To this, I propose an alternative, the Finite Donkey Theorem: Give the kind of people who liked the Hummer H2 a bunch of 1,000-horsepower, 9,000-pound trucks, and they'll eventually crash one. And wouldya look at that, I'm right. A 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has already shown up wrecked on Copart.

Listed for sale last week out of Tampa, Florida, this Hummer EV's time on the road came to an end at a mere 2,112 miles according to its odometer. Its listing states it has sustained mainly side damage, though its undercarriage has also been marred, hence the whompy right rear wheel. Copart doesn't say how the truck came to be this way, and the lack of an underbody shot makes it tricky to guess—never mind evaluate the extent of the damage. Despite my snark above, the most likely scenario seems to be that it got T-boned around the C-pillar, wrecking the right rear suspension and damaging the chassis.



