First Ever Audi RS Q5 To Pair Electric And Ice Powertrains To Produce Over 650HP

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:20 AM

Views : 512 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Audi is working on what will almost certainly be the first-ever Audi RS Q5: a mid-size SUV that will feature an ultra-high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain. It should arrive as early as next year, with prices expected to start at around £100,000.
 
The RS Q5 will borrow many technical elements from the new RS 5. At its core is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine that’s paired with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, driven from a 25.9kWh battery pack.


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First Ever Audi RS Q5 To Pair Electric And Ice Powertrains To Produce Over 650HP

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