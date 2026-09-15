First Ever Audi RS Q5 To Pair Electric And Ice Powertrains To Produce Over 650HP

Audi is working on what will almost certainly be the first-ever Audi RS Q5: a mid-size SUV that will feature an ultra-high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain. It should arrive as early as next year, with prices expected to start at around £100,000.

The RS Q5 will borrow many technical elements from the new RS 5. At its core is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine that’s paired with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, driven from a 25.9kWh battery pack.