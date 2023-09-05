First Ever Audi S5 Avant Caught In The Buff

If you haven't heard, Audi is in the process of renaming some of its models. Thus, odd numbers will be used for cars powered by fossil fuels and even numbers for electric vehicles, hence the birth of the first-ever Audi S5 Avant. Replacing the S4 Avant in the four-ring brand's family, the 2024 Audi S5 Avant was recently caught in the open by our man with the cam. At first glance, the prototype looks camo-free, but don't be tricked by the overall black looks of the car, as there are still many vinyl stickers hiding some of the things we should not see yet.



