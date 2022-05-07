First Ever Cadillac Escalade V Sells For $525,000 At Auction

The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction rolled into Las Vegas this past weekend for a three day run at the city's Convention center. Known as the organizers of "The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction,” the famed auction house has taken a single annual event in its hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona and grew it to now include shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Palm Beach. Florida, and the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.



Charitable work has been a hallmark principle of Barrett-Jackson events, dating back to 1967 when friends Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson teamed up stage a car show and parade to raise money for Scottsdale's art center. The popularity of Barrett-Jackson auctions has grown exponentially over the years, and the charitable work continues and grows with every event.



