First GMC Hummers Sell For Over $250,000 Each

The GMC Hummer EV pickup is hitting the sweet spot of hype and scarcity that is sending the price of new units in auction surging to now over $250,000 per truck.

The demand is high for electric pickup trucks. Virtually every electric pickup program is sold out for years.

Even those already in production, like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning have enough pre-orders to cover their respective production ramps for the next year. Then you have vehicles like the Cybertruck that supposedly already has over 1 million reservations.

The GMC Hummer EV wasn’t expected to be as popular due to its price, which starts at $80,000, but that’s for an upcoming base version that won’t come to market until 2024. Right now, it starts at $112,000 for the current version in production.