First Genesis EV Ever Caught Testing In Full Cammo Mode

Genesis is preparing an EV, and the company doesn't want the world to see it. This one is under the heaviest of camouflage, including panels to conceal the exterior's shape and a hump on the back.

In front, the camouflage doesn't conceal the rounded nose. Like other Genesis models, there are headlights with a horizontal slip through them. The circular holes in the concealment are likely for exposing sensors for the driver assistance system. The blocks on the hood hide the exact shape, but it looks like the fenders sit higher than the hood.