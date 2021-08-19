First Glimpse: Genesis GV60 EV SUV Revealed For The First Time

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury division, has just unveiled interior and exterior images of their first entry into the electric vehicle market. The car takes form of a crossover SUV, designated the GV60.



Genesis’ press release mostly describes the design of the vehicle without getting into any specs. We’ll learn more about specs “in the coming months,” says Genesis.

What we can see from these photos is the inclusion of a camera-based side mirror system, which will undoubtedly be converted into normal mirrors by the time regulators have their say. The wheels look geometrically complex, with no aerodynamic wheel covers for increased efficiency.











