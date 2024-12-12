First Images Of All Electric BMW M3 Spew Out On The Internet

BMW has released the first pictures of the electric M3 and promises it will "set new standards" for the performance saloon.

The images of a test mule dubbed the 'M HP BEV' reveal several key differences from the Neue Klasse 3 Series on which the car will be based. These include significantly wider wheel arches, chunkier front and rear bumpers, and significantly larger brake discs.

The car wears a similar camouflage wrap to the quad-motor, i4-based prototype that the company has previously detailed, suggesting this could be the latest development of that car.