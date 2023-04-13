First Leaked Photo Of Project Highland's Model 3 Slithers Out Onto The Internet

It's no secret that Tesla is working on a redesigned Model 3 under "Project Highland," as we've already seen it testing camouflaged prototypes of the new model. Now we also have the first picture of the car, showing a Roadster-like front end with a sleeker design.
 
In November last year, the first rumors about a revamped Tesla Model 3 made the headlines. Based on that, Tesla would follow a simple recipe to optimize its most affordable model's production and cost structure. As we've seen this done to the Model S in a recent refresh, we expected this to translate into minimal design changes, more components taken off the table, and lower-quality materials in the cabin.


