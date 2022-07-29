First Lotus Electric SUV Rolls Off The Assembly Line

Even though the Lotus Eletre, the brand’s first production EV and SUV, is only expected to go into full production in 2023, the first one reportedly rolled off the production a few weeks ago. It was assembled at the brand new $1.2-billion facility in Wuhan, China and it marks the beginning of a brand new era for the British sports car manufacturer. Geely bought 51 percent of Lotus in 2017 and since then it has injected funds into the company, helping it launch the new Emira and develop the Evija electric supercar. Production of these models will stay in the UK, but all other future Lotus EVs, especially the ones built on the new bespoke platform that debuted with the Eletre.



