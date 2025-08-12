First Lotus Eletre Hyper-Hybrid Images Leak Out With Over 900HP

The first official photos of the plug-in hybrid Lotus Eletre have hit the internet. There is no major change in terms of design, but the radical shift is underneath. The future "Hyper Hybrid" will come with over 900 horsepower.

The model, which will most likely be called "Eletre For-Me," as indicated by the badge seen in the photos, will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine working in conjunction with electric motors; however, the number of electric motors involved remains undisclosed.