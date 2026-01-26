First Mustang Dark Horse SC Sells For 1.2 Million Dollars On The Auction Block

We push the boundaries of what is legal in a production vehicle. I am pretty sure Ford’s racing wizards were referring to laws of physics, what with the new Dark Horse’s yet-to-be-revealed capabilities. So far, we know one thing for sure: the SuperCharged (SC) variant of the muscle Mustang is the most expensive sportscar Ford made in this millennium; at least, that’s what the first one sold for. Think 1,25 million dollars expensive. And yes, it’s a proper sportscar. The Dark Horse replaced the Mach 1 as the top-performing Ford Mustang, when the seventh generation arrived, but that was way back in 2024. In car years, that’s about three-and-a-half eternities. A change was inbound, and just a short two weeks into 2026, the Blue Oval put the hammer down and announced the Dark Horse SC. A direct rival for Europe’s sophisticated sportscars (and, why not for its conational from GM, the mighty Corvette C8?).



