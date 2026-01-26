First Mustang Dark Horse SC Sells For 1.2 Million Dollars On The Auction Block

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:26 AM

Views : 106 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We push the boundaries of what is legal in a production vehicle. I am pretty sure Ford’s racing wizards were referring to laws of physics, what with the new Dark Horse’s yet-to-be-revealed capabilities. So far, we know one thing for sure: the SuperCharged (SC) variant of the muscle Mustang is the most expensive sportscar Ford made in this millennium; at least, that’s what the first one sold for. Think 1,25 million dollars expensive. And yes, it’s a proper sportscar.
 
The Dark Horse replaced the Mach 1 as the top-performing Ford Mustang, when the seventh generation arrived, but that was way back in 2024. In car years, that’s about three-and-a-half eternities. A change was inbound, and just a short two weeks into 2026, the Blue Oval put the hammer down and announced the Dark Horse SC. A direct rival for Europe’s sophisticated sportscars (and, why not for its conational from GM, the mighty Corvette C8?).


Read Article


First Mustang Dark Horse SC Sells For 1.2 Million Dollars On The Auction Block

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)