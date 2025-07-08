First Non-English Speaking Trucker Drivers Removed From The Road

Police in DeKalb, Alabama, recently ticketed two drivers who didn’t speak English. While that might raise questions, the key issue wasn’t their language skills alone; it was the fact that both were operating semi trucks. Federal law has long required commercial truck drivers to read and write in English.
After a previous relaxation of that rule, the Trump administration reinstated stricter enforcement in June. These two drivers are the first known to receive citations under the renewed policy.
