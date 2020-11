The Tesla Model 3 is the first electric vehicle approved as a yellow cab in New York City, and the first one has hit the road.



In October 2019, Electrek was first to report that the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), which oversees the city’s fleet of yellow cabs, has approved the Tesla Model 3 as the first electric vehicle to be eligible to become a yellow cab in New York City.







