Brace yourself, because the first official image of the new all-electric Abarth 600e has been released, and it looks like Abarth’s most powerful road car ever might also be its most outlandish.



The hot version of the newly introduced Fiat 600e is currently in the final stages of testing before it’s revealed in full later this year. But the new image previews the styling changes Abarth has made, including the blocky front bumper, enormous front splitter and large roof spoiler.





