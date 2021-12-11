First One To GUESS What On Earth You TOW With THIS Vehicle WINS! Are You Ready To Take A Shot?

F-250 Super Duty, GM 2500 HD, Yukon Denali and so on. ALL vehicles that tow and do a good job at it. Horse trailers, Airstreams, etc.



It's common to see that happening on a daily basis.



On the other hand this isn't. HOW ABOUT THIS CHARIOT?



Check it out...







Friends, it's a SPECIAL day when you see the BRAWNY, BADASS, TAKE NO PRISONERS, Chrysler 200 COMPLETE with a MASSIVE tow hitch kit!



No we KNOW you're al the best car people on earth but are ANY of us WORTHY enough to guess what this bad boy tows?



Legos? Chihuahua's? Birthday balloons? Emily Ratajkowski's THONG collection?



The lines are BLURRED and we're at a loss. Help us out and make your guess!





