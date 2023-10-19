First Proof That Tesla's Cybertruck Will Fit In A Normal Garage

Many were worried that Tesla's electric pickup might not fit into a residential garage. After Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck would fit inside a garage, a Tesla fan finally got proof that this is indeed possible. There are many discussions about the Tesla Cybertruck specifications, especially as Tesla remains tight-lipped. As the delivery day approaches, Tesla's secrecy is even more bizarre, considering that Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted almost everywhere. The few technical details Tesla revealed after the launch event have been removed from its website in 2021. Many saw this move as an indication that today's Cybertruck is radically different from the one whose window Franz von Holzhausen broke with a steel ball.





Another Cybertruck fitting in a garage photo.



Those headlights though ?? https://t.co/zsPT1Lk0u9 pic.twitter.com/KgwgINZOtO — Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) October 18, 2023







Read Article