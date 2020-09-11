First Real-Life Photos Of The 2021 Hyundai Sonata And Elantra N.

Agent001 submitted on 11/9/2020

3 user comments | Views : 690 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

The Spies were Hollywood swingin' yesterday and today with Hyundai and have the first real-life shots of the Sonata and Elantra N.



We also drove both today but won't be able to reveal driving impressions of both for the next few days.

For now, enjoy some great shots of the car and the new Covid Ghost Town we affectionately call Hollywood, Ca.







































































































































User Comments

cidflekken

Does anyone else have problems with Chrome displaying images from Autospies? I have the issue with two different computers and it's the only site with problems.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2020 9:23:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Me too, but you didn't miss anything. Most of the pictures are of completely nothing. The drugs and prostitutes press junket must have been a bore.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2020 9:29:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

Agent001

We're switching hosting at end of week to better handle traffic. Will all be fixed then. Sorry for the inconvenience making you use another browser. No issues in Firefox and Safari.

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2020 10:08:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

