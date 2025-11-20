First Real Life Shots Of The Hyundai CRATER Concept Straight Off Of The Floor

Today, Hyundai Motor America presented the global debut of the CRATER Concept adventure vehicle during a press conference at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles, California. CRATER Concept is a compact off-road SUV vehicle that visually expresses capability and toughness. It is a design exploration that captures the spirit of adventure. Inspired by extreme environments, the CRATER Concept was conceived at Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI) in Irvine, CA. The vehicle has been crafted with the spirit of XRT, including design elements that showcase protection and connectivity, as seen in Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 XRT, SANTA CRUZ XRT, and PALISADE XRT PRO production models.



































