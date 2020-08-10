First Reports Of Volkswagen ID.3 Crashes Begin To Roll In

Deliveries of the VW ID. 3 started on September 11. The first accidents that have been reported took just a few weeks to happen. That was fast, even if not as fast as they happened with the Honda E. While the problems with the small Japanese urban EV always occurred in wet conditions, the ones with the ID.3 were both on test drives. One involved an 89-year-old driver. A 19-year-old man caused the other.

That gives us a glimpse of how wide the ID.3 audience may be, but there’s a catch. While the elderly was trying to drive it, the teenager rear-ended an ID.3 driven by a 53-year-old man.