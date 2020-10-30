First Review Of Our FAVORITE Subaru. It's The One WE'D Buy IF We Were Considering The Brand. Can You Guess Which One?

It’s multi-talented nature has helped it become a best-seller in the subcompact SUV class. With more power available on the Sport and Limited trims, you get to have your cake and eat it too.



So does the 2.5-liter's 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque make a noticeable difference over the base 2.0-liter's 152 hp and 145 lb-ft? Oh yeah.

















We’re talking the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.



At the track, the Crosstrek Sport hit 60 mph in 7.8 seconds and the quarter mile in 16.0 seconds at 87.7 mph.



Comfortable, practical, easy to drive, and efficient (EPA-rated at 26/34 mpg city/highway with the 2.5-liter), this little rig is a well-rounded package.



Is it on YOUR consideration list and is it a winner to YOU?





