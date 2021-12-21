First Rivian R1S SUV Is Delivered - Volume Production To Begin Early Next Year

Rivian kicked off R1S SUV deliveries with a handover to CEO RJ Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough. The Rivian R1S’ deliveries reveal the company’s forward-moving progress to become an established EV maker in the industry.

“We made our first R1S deliveries last week from our factory in Normal, IL to RJ [Scaringe] and our CFO Claire,” tweeted Rivian. “We’re working towards ramping production over the next few months on our way to full volume production. Thanks to our team for all the hard work to make it happen!”