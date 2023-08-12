First Shown In 2019 Experts Are Only Now Questioning The Safety Of Cybertruck's Angular Design

The angular design of Tesla's Cybertruck has safety experts concerned the electric pickup truck's stiff stainless-steel exoskeleton could hurt pedestrians and cyclists and damage other vehicles on roads.



Reuters spoke to six safety professors and officials who viewed videos of crash tests conducted by Tesla on its first new vehicle in nearly four years and shown during a webcast delivery event last week.



Crash test videos that Tesla live-streamed at a Nov. 30 event were heavily discussed on social media. Experts who spoke to Reuters said they needed crash-test data to reach firm conclusions about the safety.





