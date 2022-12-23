First Solid State Batteries Make It to EV Makers For Testing

Agent009 submitted on 12/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:37:43 AM

Views : 484 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing.

 

According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based startup managed to come up with a new cell format that allows the lithium metal to expand and contract during charge and discharge.



Read Article


First Solid State Batteries Make It to EV Makers For Testing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)