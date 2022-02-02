First Two Toyota Tundras Raise More Than $1.2 Million For Charity

Toyota raised more than $1.2 million for its U.S. paralympic fund at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction by selling off two of the first production 2022 Tundras.
The Tundra Capstone with VIN 001 sold for $700,000 while the Tundra TRD Pro with VIN 002 went for $550,000. Along with the vehicles, the auction winners will get a Toyota-hosted trip for two to Park City, Utah, for an exclusive program to cheer on the Team USA athletes going to the Paralympic Winter Games, a Tundra engine cover signed by chief engineer Mike Sweers, and an exclusive framed print of the original Tundra styling sketches from Toyota’s North American design studio signed by its designers.
