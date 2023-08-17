Fisker Alaska May Be Everything You Need In A EV Pickup Truck

Fisker has released additional details about the new Alaska, an all-electric pickup truck touted as the "world's most sustainable pickup truck."

Revealed earlier this month, the Alaska will arrive with two battery packs, 75 kWh and 113 kWh. Fisker promises a range of up to 340 miles, although lesser models will make do with a 230-mile range between charges. Based on the Ocean's impressive range figures, we have no doubt the automaker will achieve the numbers mentioned above.

As for performance, Fisker claims the 0 to 60 mph sprint time will vary between 3.9 and 7.2 seconds, depending on the chosen configuration. 3.9 seconds is relatively quick, although not as rapid as the acceleration provided by top-spec Rivian models or even the heavy GMC Hummer EV.