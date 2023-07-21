Fisker Announces The Ferrari Of Pickup Trucks

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker has confirmed to Auto Express that the rumoured Fisker pick-up is set to become a reality. “Yes, we are going to do a pick-up,” he told us, going on to reveal what to expect from the truck when it arrives. “If Ferrari were to do a pick-up, this is what it’d be like,” he said. The US-based all-electric start-up, currently in the process of launching its Ocean SUV, had been rumoured to be building a pick-up for some time, with Henrik Fisker referring to it as ‘the Alaska programme’ in the past and posting a teaser image on social media in 2020. But speaking at the launch of the Ocean in Austria, Henrik Fisker confirmed that the pick-up is definitely in the plans and hinted that the “sportiest of pick-ups” may be revealed soon.



