Fisker Asks Ocean Preorder Holders To Pony Up $5,000

We saw the Fisker Ocean at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and on several other occasions, so we know it’s a real, substantial vehicle that should go into production later this year as planned. However, one eyebrow should be raised for the fact that Fisker is now looking to get a $5,000 non-refundable deposit from people who have already reserved their Ocean by paying an initial $250 (also non-refundable). This seems to have come out of the blue and it is certainly unusual given that people have already paid to put their name down for an Ocean (whose starting price is just under $38,000). Even so, the automaker wrote that this is the actual opening of pre-orders for the Ocean and that this is the sum required to secure a vehicle. According to Fisker,



