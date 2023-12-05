Fisker Can't Bring Low Cost Pear EV Model To Market Because It Can't Find Any Batteries

Henrik Fisker, the man behind the all-electric Fisker brand, has announced that the Pear has been delayed to 2025, reports Autocar.
 
The Fisker CEO addressed delegates at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, explaining that the compact EV (destined initially to arrive in 2024) has been pushed back to the first half of 2025. The company is still looking for a battery supplier for its entry-level model, which has delayed the process.
 
The automaker initially said it hoped to introduce the affordable Pear with a sub-$30,000 starting price, but that seems to have changed.


