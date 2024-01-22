Fisker Confirms New Low Cost Alaska Electric Pickup Truck Is Heading To The EU

The new Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck will be exported and sold in Europe, following the 2023 arrival of its Fisker Ocean SUV sibling.



Confirming the decision to Autocar at CES in Las Vegas, company boss Henrik Fisker emphasised the model's exclusivity, saying: "It's not going to be in huge volumes."



The Alaska, which was revealed last year at Fisker's inaugural Product Vision Day alongside two other concept cars, will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback.





