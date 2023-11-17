Fisker Debuts 2025 Pear Electric SUV With A See Through A-Pillar

Fisker is set to turn heads at The Grove from November 18-26, 2023, coinciding with the start of the Los Angeles Auto Show that is currently open to the media. The production-intent version of the Fisker Pear will be the star of the show, which will arrive with a new tech feature.

For the first time, the Fisker Pear will be showcased in the metal with a see-through A-pillar feature. Aimed at boosting driver awareness, the feature uses a surround-view camera that captures and displays live images on an interior screen, addressing visibility concerns, especially during left-hand turns.

We have yet to see how this system works, as the images provided in the release failed to demonstrate the new camera system.


