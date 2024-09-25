Fisker Does A Kamala - Flips Flops On Who Pays For Recall Repairs

Fisker Ocean owners may have to foot the bill for recall-related repairs after all. On Monday, the failed EV startup updated an FAQ page about the recalls to specify that customers will be on the hook for the labor costs associated with those fixes.

The company says it's working on pulling together the money to take care of labor costs—on top of the free parts it's providing—but that that isn't a sure thing. Here's what the section titled "Will I be charged for the recall-related inspections or repairs?" now reads (emphasis ours):