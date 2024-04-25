Fisker Hires Restructuring Officer After Missing Crucial $8.4 Million Interest Payment

Fisker’s prospects for the year are grim, with the possibility looming that the company may not survive beyond 2025. According to documents filed with the SEC, the automaker discloses its dwindling cash reserves and the appointment of a chief restructuring officer.

In its annual 10-K form, Fisker reported that it has missed a required interest payment worth $8.4 million. The automaker also wrote that it does not believe it has enough cash to meet its current obligations for the next 12 months. Therefore, there is “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”