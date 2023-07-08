Fisker Ocean Owner Complains About New SUV - Senior VP And Team Of Engineers Show Up To Fix It

If Rivian is the startup that makes great all-electric pickup trucks and SUVs, and Lucid is the brand that prides itself on engineering prowess, while Tesla's the king of efficiency... Then, Fisker is the newcomer that adds some much-needed spice to the EV space. That may be what convinced this owner to buy the limited-edition Ocean One. But it didn't go very well at first. The Ocean One was Fisker's way of convincing 5,000 people to buy an all-electric crossover SUV made by a company that rose from its ashes after giving Americans the Karma. That plug-in hybrid sedan was riddled with issues. Not even Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio taking delivery of one could have saved the car from becoming a flop. It eventually bankrupted the company.



