Fisker Owners Band Together And Form Support Group Keep Their Vehicles Running

Agent009 submitted on 6/21/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:06 AM

Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The electric vehicle startup Fisker filed for bankruptcy this week, leaving the thousands of people who bought its Ocean SUV in a worrisome state of limbo. They don't know how much longer Fisker will operate—and they aren't sure whether they can expect support for their cars over the coming years. 
 
Some Ocean owners are taking matters into their own hands by forming the Fisker Owners Association, which launched on Thursday. The nonprofit's mission: "To connect and empower Fisker Ocean owners worldwide, building a community that helps owners navigate present-day challenges and advocates for the long-term viability of our vehicles." 


Read Article


Fisker Owners Band Together And Form Support Group Keep Their Vehicles Running

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)