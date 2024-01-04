Fisker Owners Face The Reality That They Wasted Money On The Wrong Brand

As I drove Richard Hicks’ matte blue Fisker Ocean One down Highway 95 in Palm Beach Gardens, it was hard not to like the car. It was comfortable and plenty quick, despite an accelerator pedal that felt a little wonky during the transition from positive to negative motor torque. But as the ride went on, I noticed that the cabin felt a little warm.
 
Since Richard took delivery of his Ocean last October, the ventilation system never worked—and he says Fisker never fixed it.
 
So what will happen if Fisker goes under? Will his $70,000 car ever get repaired?


