Fisker Owners Lose Access To The Cloud And Most Premium Features

In the latest chapter of the Fisker bankruptcy drama, Ocean owners have been cut from the cloud and forced to operate their cars with no connected features. To make matters worse, the software recall is now also blocked. In the meantime, there are competing offers to convince owners to pay for connectivity and updates, bypassing the Fisker Owners Association. Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2024, and a bankruptcy court in Delaware approved the liquidation plans four months later. Many people, including Fisker Ocean owners, thought that was the end of this long-time drama, but that wasn't the case. In fact, their problems were just about to get worse, despite the optimistic note.



Read Article