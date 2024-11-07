Fisker Recalls 11,308 Ocean Models For Failing Water Pumps

The latest safety recall to hit Fisker will see 11,308 vehicles recalled for a problem with the cabin electric water pump. In case said part fails, a communication loss will result in the subject vehicle going into limp mode, increasing the risk of a crash by limiting vehicle speed to 10 – 20 miles per hour.

Needless to say, suddenly dropping from highway speeds to no more than 20 miles per hour is pretty dangerous. The Ocean's limp mode is triggered by the high-voltage battery management system. The system in question restricts battery power to 8.5 kW when something appears to be wrong.

It all started in November 2023 with a customer report alleging a failed water pump. Fisker notes that all failed pumps were replaced upon failure in the field through June 2024. The supplier – Johnson Electric International – identified the root cause in February 2024, prompting a corrective action.