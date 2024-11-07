Fisker Recalls 11,308 Ocean Models For Failing Water Pumps

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:26 AM

Views : 114 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The latest safety recall to hit Fisker will see 11,308 vehicles recalled for a problem with the cabin electric water pump. In case said part fails, a communication loss will result in the subject vehicle going into limp mode, increasing the risk of a crash by limiting vehicle speed to 10 – 20 miles per hour.
 
Needless to say, suddenly dropping from highway speeds to no more than 20 miles per hour is pretty dangerous. The Ocean's limp mode is triggered by the high-voltage battery management system. The system in question restricts battery power to 8.5 kW when something appears to be wrong.
 
It all started in November 2023 with a customer report alleging a failed water pump. Fisker notes that all failed pumps were replaced upon failure in the field through June 2024. The supplier – Johnson Electric International – identified the root cause in February 2024, prompting a corrective action.


Read Article


Fisker Recalls 11,308 Ocean Models For Failing Water Pumps

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)