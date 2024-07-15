Fisker Recalls Every Ocean Model Ever Made For The Second Time

The Fisker saga continues with more bad news for Ocean EV owners. The company has issued a second recall that affects all cars sold in the United States in less than a month.

This time, the issue that prompted Fisker to recall all 7,545 Ocean EVs in the country has to do with a communication loss on the vehicle’s Local Interconnect Network 6 (LIN6) bus that can cause the High Voltage Battery Management System (BMS) to go into limp mode, limiting the battery output to just 8.5 kilowatts, which is barely enough to move the car under its own power.