Fisker Ronin Will Be Successor To The Karma

Fisker announced the project on Instagram – now that he left Twitter after Elon Musk said he would buy it – by presenting a rendering of the new car. It is a four-door GT sports car with almost the same proportions the Karma had: a long hood and a short rear overhang are quite clear. Unlike the Karma, the Ronin will be fully electric, with a “battery pack integrated into the structure.” That means it will have a structural battery pack, which has pros and cons.



The main advantage is a higher energy density and a lower weight. Repairability is the ultimate concern involving this solution, especially in case of a crash. If the battery pack fails for any reason, replacing it may be an expensive – or even unfeasible – option.



