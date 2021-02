Fisker, Henrik Fisker’s latest electric vehicle startup, wants to build an electric vehicle with Foxconn, a massive Chinese company better known for being an Apple supplier.



After the original Fisker Automotive went bankrupt, the assets of the defunct EV startup were purchased by a Chinese interest who relaunched the company and its Karma (now Revero) plug-in hybrid.

A few years later, Henrik Fisker won the right to use his name again and launched a new EV startup.