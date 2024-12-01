Fisker Scraps Direct Sale Model - Will Use Dealerships Instead

Fisker is scrapping plans for direct sales to customers. The startup is now turning to auto dealerships for sales and services.



“I discovered that in this current situation, with high interest rates, [expensive] real estate, and getting people trained is much more difficult. I think we just went that route because everyone does when you are a startup.



“I went to my accounting department and asked what is the cost of selling a car? We decided we would rather give that money to a dealer so that we could expand faster,” said Henrik Fisker, the CEO, President, and Chairman of the EV startup.



In September 2023, Fisker shared that it ramped production of the all-electric Ocean crossover SUV to 300 units per day. The company also shared its intention to expand retail operations in North America and Europe.





