Fisker Secures 3,200 Reservations For Sub $30,000 PEAR EV

Fisker has released additional details about its second vehicle, the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), and showed the first interior rendering of the affordable EV that will cost just under $30,000.

 

Described as an urban sporty crossover smaller than the Ocean SUV, the Fisker PEAR promises to offer "a new level of storage for its segment." Design-wise, the beltline and side window area are extremely low, while the large, wraparound windscreen is said to offer a commanding view when driving.

The dashboard is dominated by a massive revolving display and features ambient lighting on a translucent surface, as does the center tunnel. The seats are slim but look comfortable, while the Fisker SolarSky panoramic roof has a double use: it enhances the cabin's feeling of airiness and adds emissions-free range to the battery.



