Fisker Suffers More Layoffs As Death Spiral Continues

The problems facing embattled EV startup Fisker have only mounted as the year has gone on, with the automaker seeing an indefinite end to production of its Ocean crossover, the closure of its California headquarters and multiple rounds of layoffs. More job cuts happened today as well, according to multiple social media postings and former employees. An undetermined number of Fisker employees reported losing their jobs today on LinkedIn, Reddit and other platforms. Those now-former employees worked in multiple departments, including design, social media, content, software, digital products and service. Many say they were notified via email this morning. Three former Fisker employees who have spoken to InsideEVs in the past confirmed that they heard of today's cuts from their old co-workers.



Read Article