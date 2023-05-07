Fisker Teases New 600 Miles Ronin Flagship EV

This is our first detailed taste of the Fisker Ronin, the electric car manufacturer’s forthcoming flagship that could give a number of premium EV brands something to worry about. Even though Fisker is busy ramping up production of its first production model, the electric Ocean SUV, it is also hard at work developing its entry-level PEAR and the range-topping Ronin. Based on this new teaser image of the Ronin shared to Instagram by none other than Henrik Fisker, it seems that this will be the brand’s most stylish model.



