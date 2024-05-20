Fisker Tells Owners It Is Cancelling 24/7 Roadside Assistance

 Fisker just told Ocean owners in North America that they would immediately lose access to 24/7 Roadside Assistance. The perk was an integral part of the warranty. Still, the company has a couple of recommendations for its supporters.


Fisker didn't want to wait until Monday to break the news. It sent Ocean owners from the US, including Puerto Rico, an email to inform them that Roadside Assistance is effectively gone.
 
Those who kept up with the company's story anticipated that this could happen to American customers, too. About a month ago, this perk was taken away from European customers.
 


