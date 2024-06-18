Fisker Throws In The Towel And Files Bankruptcy

Fisker, a US electric vehicle startup, said Tuesday it had filed for bankruptcy.

The company had already warned it was in trouble. When it published quarterly earnings in February, it said it might not have enough money to survive another year. Fisker added then that it was in discussions with an existing investor about possibly putting more money into the company.

On Tuesday, a Fisker spokesperson said in a statement: “Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently.”