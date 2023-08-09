Fisker To Ramp Up Ocean EV SUV Production

After missing its manufacturing targets in the previous quarters, Fisker seems to be on the right track with the production numbers of the all-electric Ocean SUV in Q3, with 3,123 customer vehicles assembled at Magna’s plant in Graz as of the week of September 4, the California startup said in a statement.

During the second quarter, Fisker built 1,022 Oceans in Graz, Austria, below its guidance of 1,400 to 1,700 units per quarter, while Q1 saw just 55 SUVs built.

With this being said, the Henrik Fisker-led firm wants to speed things up even further, projecting an increase in manufacturing from approximately 180 units per day to roughly 300 units per day in the next quarter.