Fisker's Abandoned HQ Become Magnet For Homeless

After a bankruptcy filing from EV automaker, Fisker, the company’s former Southern California headquarters was abandoned and has reportedly become a magnet for squatters.

The luxury electric carmaker was founded in 2016 by Danish designer Henrik Fisker. Initially headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Fisker Automotive opened a facility more recently in La Palma in Orange County.



Reports say in early 2024, the company experienced major financial difficulties. Fisker laid off most of its employees and shuttered its headquarters. On June 17, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

